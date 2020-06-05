A perspective from a real dairy farmer

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I am writing in response to an editorial from a 9th grade student at New Technology High School ("Reform the dairy industry," April 25). I respect her parents’ decision to stop buying regular milk and her desire to understand their decision. I take issue with several claims she made about the dairy industry

Care of dairy cows: On my farm, we are committed to provide every animal a nutritious diet, top-notch health care, and healthy living conditions. We work very closely with our veterinarian, nutritionists, soil scientists, and other professionals to make sure we are providing the best conditions for our animals. Producing high quality milk begins with taking care of our animals.

Separating cow and calf: Calves are separated from their mothers to ensure the best individual care and monitoring of both animals, especially during the first 24 hours. It is not uncommon for some cows to ignore their calves. We make sure each calf receives colostrum as soon as possible and this helps boost their immune system and receive good nutrition.