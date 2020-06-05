A perspective from a real dairy farmer

I am writing in response to an editorial from a 9th grade student at New Technology High School ("Reform the dairy industry," April 25). I respect her parents’ decision to stop buying regular milk and her desire to understand their decision. I take issue with several claims she made about the dairy industry
Care of dairy cows: On my farm, we are committed to provide every animal a nutritious diet, top-notch health care, and healthy living conditions. We work very closely with our veterinarian, nutritionists, soil scientists, and other professionals to make sure we are providing the best conditions for our animals. Producing high quality milk begins with taking care of our animals.
Separating cow and calf: Calves are separated from their mothers to ensure the best individual care and monitoring of both animals, especially during the first 24 hours. It is not uncommon for some cows to ignore their calves. We make sure each calf receives colostrum as soon as possible and this helps boost their immune system and receive good nutrition.
Housing: On our farm calves are kept in individual pens for the first six weeks. After six weeks, they are moved to groups of six where they have room to move around and be social. We house our milk cows in a free-stall barn (very common in the USA). Our cows have dry bedding, access to food and water 24 hours per day, and rest whenever possible. These conditions are all important because it leads to a high quality milk product and optimal cow comfort.
My farm is committed to providing a wholesome nutritious product for my family, neighbors, and community. We take pride in the care we provide for our calves, cows, land, and environment. We live where we farm.
It is important to me as a mom and dairy farmer to provide the best care for my animals and my environment. As people look to beverage alternatives, I challenge you to look at the real impact those products have on the environment and your health.
Often times those alternatives have a much higher carbon footprint, utilize tremendous amounts of precious water for production, and the end product contains artificial additives to make it “taste” better.
Sophia challenged the dairy industry to “change our ways.” We have done this: 98% of all the milk produced in the U.S. is under the FARM Program.
The FARM Program is a nationwide, verifiable animal well-being program that brings consistency and uniformity to on-farm animal care and production practices. We are currently incorporating FARM Version 4.0.
Dairy farmers understand the importance of animal care and producing a nutritious product. I am not writing to change your mind or convince your parents to resume buying dairy products. My reason for writing was to give you a perspective from a real dairy farmer.
Michelle Kiess Schilter
Chehalis, Washington
