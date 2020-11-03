Regarding Barry Eberling's article on AmCan's gas station debate ("AmCan wary of becoming Napa Valley's gas 'pit stop'," Oct. 27). I'm thinking that it's to AmCam's advantage that she has the first crack at the Napa Valley tourist dollar.

Many tourists are going for the wine, and might be delighted to partake of food offerings at these "Pit Stops." Food trucks that pay AmCan sales taxes, and/or other kinds of boxed snacks/lunches might be just the right kind of pre-wine tasting fare.

Even visitors who plan an evening meal at an expensive up valley restaurant might like a delicious offering before arriving at the tasting rooms. Offerings for kids might be a welcome change from the more upscale, expensive choices available farther north.

The gas in AmCan is cheaper. T-shirts and other offerings might be as well.

A pit is a seed for a new, lush fruit tree. AmCan's Pit Stop fueling orchard just might produce golden apples that are advantageous to both the city of American Canyon and the tourists who stop at the gateway to their destination, and for a nominal fee, enhance their journey.