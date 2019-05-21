We say in our founding documents that all men are created equal and have certain inalienable rights. Lately, we have been giving the word “men” a very narrow interpretation. So, let us at least mentally substitute the word “people” for “men.” Respect is due to men, women and all those who consider themselves as LGBTQ.
These latest attacks on women have really alarmed me even though I am old and well past child bearing age. Women have long been second-class citizens having to fight over the years for some measure of equality.
I grew up in a time when female children were expected to grow up, marry and have children. If perchance you wanted to work outside of the home the typical options for you were secretary, teacher, or nurse. Those of us who dared to seek employment in jobs typically held by men were often told outright that we couldn’t do the job and besides we would only marry, get pregnant and quit. I still remember hearing things like that having been said to me.
I was one of the lucky ones. After some time, I did encounter men who did not see women as second-class citizens or less able than men. They gave me a chance. I am deeply indebted to those men. I do not think I ever let them down for putting their faith in me.
I still see and hear of troubling things happening in the work place even when there are laws to the contrary. Women are still being let go from their jobs when pregnant. I also now know of one case where a man taking family leave to bond with a newborn was let go from his job. Of course, that is never the reason cited for the dismissal.
We have come a long way in my lifetime, though we still have not had a woman as president nor an openly gay man. We have many highly intelligent and capable people running in 2020. The women and the gay man all have respect for our institutions and believe in the rule of law. I hope you will give them some consideration.
Now there are several states outlawing abortion. It is another one of those instances in which we are turning back the clock. Supposedly, it has something to do with sanctity of human life. I have to say at least in the case of Alabama they are consistent in having no exceptions for rape or incest. But try to imagine the horror of having to carry and birth your rapist’s child.
I always wonder if these people think capital punishment is OK or even sending young men and women to war to be cannon fodder or to take someone else’s life. Where, in those cases, is the sanctity of human life? Yes, I know you will say but the babies are innocent. Well, we have discovered that some people on death row are falsely accused and innocent people get killed in wars.
Nobody likes abortion. But in some circumstances, unwanted pregnancies do occur. We need to deal with those instances in a thoughtful and safe manner. A woman should be able to have a say about her own body. If you do not believe in abortion, then hopefully you will never be in a situation where you find yourself or your wife or girl-friend pregnant with a child you neither want nor can afford. But please, be respectful of others and do not impose your beliefs on them.
At the same time, the safety nets typically for poor women and children are being shredded and children have been separated from their parents at the border. It just doesn’t make sense to me to let or force them to be born, wanted or not, but to not support them after the fact.
I have read that the crime rate goes down when birth control and abortion are available and legal. I also recognize that, along with climate change, overpopulation is another threat to our very continuation as a species on this planet due to our consumption of available resources.
We need to come together as people of all genders and ages to find reasonable and not draconian solutions to our problems and stop creating more problems than we are solving. We must take into account what scientists and social scientists are telling us about our planet and the mental stress we are causing people from unjust treatment. Future generations will thank us if we do.
Dorothy Northey
Yountville