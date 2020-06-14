A powerful moment with my daughter

This was the most powerful moment I will ever share with my kids.

Everyone has to prepare their kids for the world. Some teach about bullies, strangers, how to be self-reliant, the importance of school and being a good person.

I have to teach my daughters all of this, on top of racism.

Of course, everyone has to teach their kids color doesn’t matter and how to love everyone as one so history doesn’t repeat itself. What I mean is I have to prepare my daughters for the world that is so much against them, that hates people who look like them; a world that targets people who look like their daddy.

As a mother, I should only have to teach simple things like how to ride a bike, play dress-up and how to dance. The beautiful things in life.

How do you teach a child to demand respect that should have been given In the first place? How do you teach a child that people may treat you differently just because of the color of your skin? How do you teach a child no matter how people treat you, be kind?

I tell my daughters they are beautiful every day. I know I can’t protect them from the world, but I can prepare them.