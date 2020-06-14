A powerful moment with my daughter

I had such a powerful moment with my kids recently at a protest in Napa.
The most powerful moment was with my oldest daughter, Ma'kiyah, People were standing on both sides of the road screaming “Black Lives Matter.” Very peaceful protest, so peaceful the police were helping us protest.
The moment I shared with my daughter was when they asked every African American in the crowd to come stand in the middle of the road so everyone could get a clear view of the people we are fighting for.
As I walked my daughters to the middle of the road with my head high, proud of this moment for them, my oldest daughter Ma'kiyah was holding my hand. I knelt down to her and I said “Ma'kiyah Jay, look around.”
She looked at everyone in the crowd. I said “Ma'kiyah, close your eyes and listen.”
As they yelled “Black Lives Matter,” I said “Ma'Kiyah, you hear what they are saying?”
She opened her eyes and said “Yes, mommy.”
I said “What are they saying?”
She said “Black Lives Matter.”
I said “Close your eyes again as they yelled ‘Black Lives Matter … What's his name? George Floyd,’” and I whispered in her ear. I said “They are screaming this for your future, Baby.”
This was the most powerful moment I will ever share with my kids.
Everyone has to prepare their kids for the world. Some teach about bullies, strangers, how to be self-reliant, the importance of school and being a good person.
I have to teach my daughters all of this, on top of racism.
Of course, everyone has to teach their kids color doesn’t matter and how to love everyone as one so history doesn’t repeat itself. What I mean is I have to prepare my daughters for the world that is so much against them, that hates people who look like them; a world that targets people who look like their daddy.
As a mother, I should only have to teach simple things like how to ride a bike, play dress-up and how to dance. The beautiful things in life.
How do you teach a child to demand respect that should have been given In the first place? How do you teach a child that people may treat you differently just because of the color of your skin? How do you teach a child no matter how people treat you, be kind?
I tell my daughters they are beautiful every day. I know I can’t protect them from the world, but I can prepare them.
Like Michelle Obama says, "When they go low, we go high." These are the lessons I will teach Ma'kiyah Jay and Amiyah True.
George Floyd changed the world.
Tamara Mellingen
Napa
