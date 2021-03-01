A price tag on something priceless

Regarding “San Francisco Bay area redwood forest protected in $25 million deal,” (Feb. 20) the Save the Redwoods League is to be applauded for cutting a deal with the Maillard family to preserve in perpetuity one of the few stands of old-growth Sempervirens remaining in the state. Too bad it cost the organization an arm and a leg.

Redwoods play a vital role in mitigating climate breakdown with their superb ability to sequester carbon. They provide habitat for endangered species such as the spotted owl and the marbled murrelet and their presence along stream beds stabilizes the soil and protects water quality for spawning coho salmon. They awe and inspire us.

That a comfortably wealthy family, one with deep roots in the state and with a professed love of the trees, required payment to ensure their protection is sad indeed. What a beautiful gift to future generations Charlotte Maillard, characterized as a “prominent philanthropist” and her family had the opportunity to make. Instead, they put a price tag on what should have been priceless.

Jennifer Normoyle

Hillsborough, Ca.