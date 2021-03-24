A proliferation of phone scams

What a sad and sick world we live in. Over 74 million Americans just voted for a malignant narcissist for president, a liar, misogynist, sexual predator, emotionally a spoiled two-year-old without empathy or conscience, who according to Noam Chomsky is “worse than Hitler” because he would sacrifice not just Jews, but anyone and everyone in order to maintain his power (the cost in lives resulting from his lack of COVID response as an example ).
We have not dealt with critical climate change, gun control, and wealth distribution problems, and the world is filled with ruthless people who prey upon others by attempting to steal their identities and hard-earned money to profit for themselves.
I receive at least 10 scam calls a day now. There may have been some progress made to stop robocalls, those that begin with a recorded voice and then prompt you to press one to speak to a representative, but 90% of the calls I receive now are from a live person.
I stayed with one of these callers to see how involved the scam would get before they asked for information that would give them access to my debit card, bank account, social security or medicare number. I was amazed at how clever and well-planned the scam was.
It took nearly 20 minutes before they got to the critical question.
The woman who called said she was from the Visa Fraud Department and that two withdrawals had been made that morning with my Visa card, one for $164 and one for $7,400. Since I had little more than that in the account, though I was quite certain that it was a scam, I was still a bit scared.
I said that I had not made those withdrawals. She said that the one for $164 was from eBay and they could take care of that. She indicated that she had no more to say, and I was more or less sucked in to ask, “Well, what about the one for $7,400 ?!”
She said that the one for $7,400 was a Western Union money transfer to a woman named Linda in Poland, and Visa couldn’t do anything about that, but she could stay on the line and put me through to Western Union.
I said OK, and in a few moments another woman with the same slight (I would say Slavic) accent came on the line with “This is Western Union” and she asked me my name. I gave her my name and explained the situation to her and she said, “We show that you transferred $7,400 to a woman named Linda Braun who claimed to be your daughter. Her information seemed to check out, so we transferred the money.”
I said, “I’ve never been married, and I have no daughter. Why didn’t you phone me for verification before transferring the money?" She didn’t answer my question, but then she said, “We can do a thorough investigation, but it will take 90 days. We can give you $800 now, and if the investigation proves you in the right we will send you the rest.”
I said, “Ahh at last we’ve come to the punch line. Now you ask me for my card number so you can send me the $800, and there is no way I’m going to give it to you.”
They both immediately hung up. I called the Visa Fraud lady back, and when she answered I gave her my name and she hung up right away.
I went to my bank and told the bank manager my story. She checked my account and said there had been no withdrawals.
The bank manager then gave me a brochure from the Federal Trade Commission that said “if you spot a scam, tell the FTC. Your reports help the FTC and other law enforcement investigate scams and bring crooks to justice.”
The FTC phone number was on the brochure. I phoned it and told my story to the woman who answered.
I told the woman that the number was still answering when I called back, so she could probably still access it. (I have called back scam call numbers immediately before and received a “no longer in service message.” In other words, they can call out from the number that shows up on your phone, but the number will not receive calls). The woman said, “There’s really nothing we can do. Most of the calls come from Europe and they change the numbers all the time.”
So I guess that’s what it means to help “law enforcement investigate scams and bring crooks to justice.”
Marvin Braun
Calistoga
