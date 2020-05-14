A proposal to boost our restaurants

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

This is a letter I sent to Mayor Jill Techel regarding closing some downtown streets so that restaurants can seat and serve customers outdoors. This would be some good for our local economy and local businesses:

I’m writing you regarding a proposal to close some of our downtown streets in the main corridor between Main Street to Seminary and possibly from Third to Pearl as an example to allow for restaurants primarily to offer outside seating and limited service outside managing social distancing recommendations.

This plan is working in several U.S. cities and even cities like San Mateo in the Bay Area. It would be a huge boost to our local economy and allow for a small piece of normalcy in a city with a fortunately minor infection rate.

I have operated a pop-up fried chicken restaurant in Napa for many years as well as being a Master Sommelier promoting our wines, and a resident of Napa for nearly 20 years. My operation would not be operating under this proposed idea, but so many of our talented chefs, servers, waitstaff, managers, food purveyors, wineries and so many others could benefit greatly from such a simple and wonderful idea.

I would be happy to speak with you in more detail if you might have an interest and we could gather a small team of our community members to help create a plan.