An open letter to Sen. Bill Dodd:
In recent days, the Yountville Sun, Napa Valley Register, and the San Francisco Chronicle have reported that the Pathway Home has announced that they are closing their operation at the Yountville Veterans Home effective Aug. 31.
On June 19, 2018, you and your Field Representative, Alex Fader, were kind enough to meet with the Yountville Veterans Group and discuss the return of the James Madison (Pathway Home) building at the Yountville Veterans Home back to the veteran members of our home.
As you know, as many as 25 single veterans and 9 veterans and their spouses are living in under-sized rooms or rooms that are in violation of federal VA regulations. Returning the Madison building to domiciliary living will greatly improve the quality of life for many of the veteran-members and their spouses.
Over $2 million has been spent on the renovation of the Madison building, and some of the renovation was completed by the National Guard. There should be little expense to ready the building for occupation by the domiciliary veterans and their spouses. The Madison building is in better condition than the other domiciliary residential buildings.
In our June meeting, you asked: "If you could have only one item taken care of, what would the Yountville Veterans Group like to accomplish?" Our response was "the return of the Madison building to domiciliary living."
Our "one item" has not changed.
Please do whatever is necessary to make this happen.
James Peifer, chairman
Yountville Veterans Group