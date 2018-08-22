Nothing in law or regulation prevents PG&E and other California utilities from spending consumers’ rate payments on TV and print advertising to influence voters to support PG&E’s policy of giving first priority to benefiting investors and protecting utility executive’s compensation packages.
The present liability standard that applies to utilities allows courts to find a utility liable for harm and damages even if the utility’s equipment was properly used. Amending this current legal standard to reduce a utility’s liability is now the prime target of PG&E and other utilities in the California Legislature and the Governor’s Office. Ads appear constantly on TV supporting this proposed legislation.
And we can assume that the utilities are now making major campaign contributions to our legislators to obtain legislative support for exposing consumers to reduced, or no, court-ordered compensation for the harm brought by the utility’s negligent, or even appropriate, use of power transmission or generation equipment.
What can the power consumers do to insure that their interests are considered in the process of legislatively amending the current legal standard of utility’s ability? Essentially nothing. There are few, or no, lobbying resources for consumers to use to offset the vast lobbying and advertising funds available to utilities that are earned from their rate-payers.
If California is determined to use investor-owned utilities to provide the power required for this enormous fifth-ranked world economy, the power consumers must be given access to significant sources of funds for lobbying and advertising in support of consumers’ interests.
Here is my proposal: As a condition of amending the current utility’s liability standard, all utilities must legislatively be required to deposit into a Power Consumers Advocacy Fund the equivalent of all of the funds being spent by utility’s on advertising and lobbying activities. Rate increases must not be permitted to fund these deposits. These funds would then be disbursed by, for example, a division of the California Department of Consumer Affairs to a variety of consumer organizations to be used for representing consumers in lobbying, advertising, and litigation involving utilities.
The effect of this proposal would be to bring balance between power producers and consumers. Hopefully, a second effect would be to reduce the number of the utilities’ banal TV ads that unnecessarily try to influence consumers’ choices in an economic environment that offers, by law, few, if any, consumers’ choices.
David E. Loberg
Napa