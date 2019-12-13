{{featured_button_text}}

I am taking this time to thank everyone for your loyalty and friendship to my son, Riccardo and Molinari Caffè, as well as to me, Mom.

Riccardo would not have been able to accomplish all the projects without you. It was very hard to see him go through all the rough times. You meant a lot to him, and not just as a customer.

He looked hard for someone who would be able to combine the coffee shop and a family atmosphere and if you have been in the coffee shop, you will know he has done that. Also, you may continue to purchase my deviled eggs.

You say it is not the same without Riccardo. No, it will not be, but remember him as you walk through the doors. It will always be Riccardo’s place. Needless to say, I miss him a lot.

You will still see me at the shop, as you have always been more than just a friend to me.

I am very proud of my son.

Ann Molinari

Napa

Your favorite Napa Valley Register letters to the editor of 2019

We get hundreds of letters to the editor every year, but usually only a few stand out. These were your favorite letters based on total page views.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0