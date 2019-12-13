I am taking this time to thank everyone for your loyalty and friendship to my son, Riccardo and Molinari Caffè, as well as to me, Mom.
Rick Molinari has sold his Molinari Caffè in downtown Napa and moved to Oregon.
Riccardo would not have been able to accomplish all the projects without you. It was very hard to see him go through all the rough times. You meant a lot to him, and not just as a customer.
He looked hard for someone who would be able to combine the coffee shop and a family atmosphere and if you have been in the coffee shop, you will know he has done that. Also, you may continue to purchase my deviled eggs.
You say it is not the same without Riccardo. No, it will not be, but remember him as you walk through the doors. It will always be Riccardo’s place. Needless to say, I miss him a lot.
First, it was coffee with wine. Now, Rick Molinari is taking things a drink further.
You will still see me at the shop, as you have always been more than just a friend to me.
I am very proud of my son.
Ann Molinari
Napa
