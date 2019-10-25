What if, Jesus actually said “This is the Way,” meaning the result of living his teachings about a kind, brotherly living being the reward. Not him, being the way, but the teachings his father taught him, being the "Way."
He seemed like too humble of a fellow when he was here, to say "i” with a capital I. i think he is an i.
People would be far less ambivi-lent (especially at lent) with their actions.
That would mean, he did not actually say "he is the way," and tell us we could do anything, for anything we want, and then duck back in behind him.
What if instead he was suggesting this is a way of living in which we get to experience the heavenly feelings of "just real" Love, on this here whirling ball, “on earth." No "Alternate Facts” or alternate motives, intended.
You have free articles remaining.
Sometimes this thought comes, so here it goes.
This is not meant to be religious, or to question anyone's faith, or challenge a belief. It is just a “What If” and a wonder how would we be moving through life.
John Orr
Napa