A rare and beautiful gem

In October of 2016, I attended a Mayor's Breakfast organized by Parents CAN to learn more about programs for disabled adults. As a mother of a son with an Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), I am always in search of resources and opportunities that may benefit my son. My motto was and continues to be, leave "no stone unturned."
At the breakfast, I met Byllee Kairy, the CEO of All About Ability (AAA), an organization that assists young adults diagnosed with ASD or intellectual challenges in becoming independent. I was really impressed with the program and the best part it was in Napa.
Up until then, we were leaving Napa County on a regular basis to tap into other county's resources, such as Santa Rosa's Child Parent Institute, Sonoma State University's Comprehensive Autism Training (CAT) program, and the Autistry Program in Marin.
Soon after my son completed high school in June 2017, I eagerly contacted Byllee for an intake interview, at which time he was accepted to the program.
The focus of the program is on friends, skills and jobs. Twice a week, an assigned counselor comes to our home and assists my son in mastering Independent Living Skills (ILS.) Now, my son does his own laundry, cleans the house, cooks, grocery shops and manages his own money. He recently, started taking Uber by himself. The eventual goal is for my son to live independently. My husband and I are so proud of all of his accomplishments.
One of the best things about the All About Ability program is the social and recreational activity offerings. One of the primary cornerstones of ASD is having social challenges.
Before AAA, after school and weekends were extremely difficult time periods. Since my husband worked nights and weekends (I worked part-time as a social worker), I was my son's friend, companion, and social and recreational director.
Since his participation in AAA, his social life has completely skyrocketed. He is now leading a very active, busy and satisfying social life. Three days a week, he attends the Club Able program. In this program, the participants watch movies, go bowling, play board games, sing Karaoke, enjoy arts and craft projects, go hiking and participate in local events, to name a few.
In addition, my son is involved in the Leadership Program and he has a paid position as "The Game Master," in which he teaches the participants various board games.
My son loves the AAA Program. He frequently calls the AAA office and asks to come to the office early for the activities. Through AAA, he has learned to be more patient with others, to be more flexible when changes arise, and to be more assertive and advocate for himself. He has made huge gains in the areas of self- confidence, leadership skills, independent living skills, and taking on new responsibilities.
Byllee and Heather Kairy have created a fantastic program for a population that is drastically under-served and one that has tremendous potential. The AAA program is always evolving with new and creative ideas to provide top notch services.
Most recently, an off-shoot called Beyond Ability was created and has non-profit status. Also, vocational discovery services are expanding. Additionally, a Parent Support Network started on March 14 and will be meeting one time a month.
All About Ability is truly a hub of opportunity. It turns out that the stone I over turned, is a rare and beautiful gem.
Sacia Novak
Volunteer for All About Ability
Napa