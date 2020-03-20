A rare and beautiful gem

In October of 2016, I attended a Mayor's Breakfast organized by Parents CAN to learn more about programs for disabled adults. As a mother of a son with an Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), I am always in search of resources and opportunities that may benefit my son. My motto was and continues to be, leave "no stone unturned."

At the breakfast, I met Byllee Kairy, the CEO of All About Ability (AAA), an organization that assists young adults diagnosed with ASD or intellectual challenges in becoming independent. I was really impressed with the program and the best part it was in Napa.

Up until then, we were leaving Napa County on a regular basis to tap into other county's resources, such as Santa Rosa's Child Parent Institute, Sonoma State University's Comprehensive Autism Training (CAT) program, and the Autistry Program in Marin.

Soon after my son completed high school in June 2017, I eagerly contacted Byllee for an intake interview, at which time he was accepted to the program.