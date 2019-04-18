California Senate Bill 50 is being developed as part of the affordable housing efforts in California. Its goal is to create 3.5 million new houses by 2025. Thus nearly quadrupling the pace at which permits for new housing units have been locally issued. This would require ambitious changes to the way housing permitting works.
Regionally, the CASA Compact would implement much of the SB 50 provisions. It is promoted by the regional Metropolitan Transportation Commission (MTC) and Association of Bay Area Governments (ABAG). Officials of these organizations are not elected but appointed by officials elected by the voters. MTC is supposed to be involved with Bay Area transportation matters. ABAG handles issues of Bay Area land use. On July 1, 2017, MTC and ABAG merged, but on some matters still operate separately.
Some of the CASA Compacts provisions according to a MTC press release include;
-- “removal of regulatory barriers to additional dwelling units.”
-- “minimum zoning near transit.”
-- “unlock public land for affordable housing.”
-- “raise $1.5 billion from a range of sources to fund implementation of the CASA compact.
The CASA Compact is being promoted as a regional way to include more housing at all income levels in every neighborhood, in every city, in every ABAG county. If the CASA Compact takes effect, local communities would lose control over such matters as building heights, dwelling density (dwelling units per acre). and zoning.
As a regional measure, the CASA Compact could raise the sales tax in all nine Bay Area counties in the same manner that San Francisco Bay restoration Measure AA added a parcel tax even though it did not pass in four counties (including Napa). This results because regional votes of the higher populations of the San Francisco, South Bay and East Bay counties can pass the measure without regard for Napa’s desires.
Some related good news might be that California’s housing shortage could disappear as a result of the ongoing social engineering efforts of our local government. In June 2018, a survey released by The Bay Area Council revealed 46 percent of Bay Area residents were considering leaving the region in the next few years. Other surveys show similar results. To expedite this exodus, our government could simply continue increasing taxes and regulations forcing more people to leave.
Jack Gray, Director
Napa County Taxpayers Association