A reply to Dr. Rebecca Levy-Gantt

Thank you for writing such an open and honest letter about the problems a physician in private practice faces in out current health insurance “system ("Please, someone destroy the insurance companies -- before they destroy me," July 29).

You are absolutely right, a single-payer universal system would be much better. Everyone is fully covered and doctors are paid for their services.

I’d just like to address one not-so-small misconception in your letter, however. In the first sentence you say that a single-payer system would “… have doctors earning a salary and not allow earning more for doing additional procedures and visits.” No, it won’t.

My father, also an OB-GYN, practiced for years under the Canadian system and he always was in private practice; all the doctors there are. No doctor, except those employed by a hospital or a medical school, is an employee on salary.