We all got the official word on Friday via email: after months of broken machines, scuzzy carpeting, and other signs of general disrepair, Exertec was finally closing at the end of April. With just a week's notice, most remaining members had to scramble in order to move to another gym.
Most of us 'older' members on that Friday a week ago were, like me, suddenly thrown into the process of deciding where to go, and when. The "when" was easy; the place would be locked up at the end of the month. The "where" was a bit more challenging. Most everybody in our age group were saddened at having to leave what has been our fitness home for years (me, 19).
It reminded me of senior year in college: every senior was milling around; kicked out of dorm rooms, heading to grad school or a job. We would no longer be a family; just alums. Our lives of comfort and security were shaken as we faced probably the biggest change of our youthful lives.
We will all survive, we who stuck it out until the bitter end. My wife and I are signed up at Synergy with days to spare, so gym life will go on for us. The fleeting melancholy is ebbing by the day, and soon Exertec will be a distant memory. We'll get used to it, with only occasional with only fleeting pangs of nostalgia for what we had there. More than anything else, it had evolved into a kind of family unit which provided a social life for many of us.
So long, Exertec; you will truly be missed.
Stephen Stanton
Napa