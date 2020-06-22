A resolution in the face of injustice

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Whereas the Napa County Democratic Central Committee (NCDCC) stands with those who believe “Black Lives Matter.” As a group we know that “Silence is Violence.” We also know that this ill-treatment is felt by all non-whites. We see the same immoral treatment put upon Native Americans, Brown Americans, Muslim Americans immigrants, children, LGBTQ, and many other peoples of color and

Whereas the NCDCC calls upon our elected officials to make it a priority that law enforcement should not discriminate in the treatment of our brothers and sisters and that all in power are to be held to the high standard of our Declaration of Independence that professes “All men are created equal,” we profess “All people are created equal,” and

Whereas we recognize that the strength of the Democratic Party is based upon the commitment to uphold the tenets of the Constitution of the United States. We believe that as a nation we are failing to do just that, especially in matters involving our minority communities, and

Whereas the protests by Americans in reaction to the murder of George Floyd are attended by the most diverse group ever seen. People of all colors, ages, sexual orientation, religious affiliation have taken to the streets. The cry is still the same “An injury to one is an injury to all!” and