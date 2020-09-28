A response on gun ownership

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In response to Chris Sauer's letter to the editor ("Explain the fascination with guns," Sept. 15), I offer the following:

Your first question Chris, is as summarized; "the 'need' for any one individual in America to legally possess and carry an AR-15 Assault Weapon..."

First and foremost, an AR-15 weapon, is not, I repeat is not, an "Assault Weapon." That is a Liberal label designed to confuse the average citizen.

An AR-15 is a semi-automatic rifle designed to function like most semi-automatic weapons. One pull of the trigger is one round fired. By your interpretation, all semi-automatic hand guns, are Assault Weapons. The designation AR is accurately acknowledged as Armalite Rifle, not Assault Rifle. The AR-15 rifle is one of the most popular rifles used today for both sporting and home defense.

Your letter goes on to ask questions, regarding "fascination and obsession." That is a very real slippery slope.

People possess weapons for a variety of reasons. There are collectors, hunters, target shooters, and, yes, some who possess weapons for personal security -- covered by the Second Amendment, last I checked.