A response on gun ownership

In response to Chris Sauer's letter to the editor ("Explain the fascination with guns," Sept. 15), I offer the following:
Your first question Chris, is as summarized; "the 'need' for any one individual in America to legally possess and carry an AR-15 Assault Weapon..."
First and foremost, an AR-15 weapon, is not, I repeat is not, an "Assault Weapon." That is a Liberal label designed to confuse the average citizen.
An AR-15 is a semi-automatic rifle designed to function like most semi-automatic weapons. One pull of the trigger is one round fired. By your interpretation, all semi-automatic hand guns, are Assault Weapons. The designation AR is accurately acknowledged as Armalite Rifle, not Assault Rifle. The AR-15 rifle is one of the most popular rifles used today for both sporting and home defense.
Your letter goes on to ask questions, regarding "fascination and obsession." That is a very real slippery slope.
People possess weapons for a variety of reasons. There are collectors, hunters, target shooters, and, yes, some who possess weapons for personal security -- covered by the Second Amendment, last I checked.
Living in high-crime areas or low-crime areas really has nothing to do with the fundamental right of gun ownership.
As most anti-gun viewers, you attempt to utilize an exceptional incident to inflame the anti-gun mob. Your example is few and far from the routine. Look at the statistics as to how often AR-15 rifles are used in any criminal activity. The percentage is extremely low.
To answer your in summation question; the illumination is in the law.
An average American is allowed to own and in some states openly carry an AR-15 rifle because legislatures understand that it is a Constitutional right. Using terms as "fascination and obsession" creates an argument that can go much further than gun ownership.
The Second Amendment was written to allow common citizens to possess and carry the same weapons as the government. Although that ideology is in constant dispute.
Bill Jabin
Napa
