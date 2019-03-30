As a life-long Republican and someone who held his nose and voted for Donald Trump, I find that I have a somewhat surprising and disheartening reaction to the Mueller report - profound disappointment.
Why? Because it proves beyond the shadow of a doubt that Trump’s crazy allegations about “fake news” have been right all along. When “the guardians at the gate” like the New York Times, the Washington Post, and CNN get it so wrong for so long, it signals a terrible moment for our country.
We have, at least in my 76 years, always been able to rely on the great newspapers and commentators to keep us honest, to hold the light up and shine it on wrong-doing (think Watergate), but that is clearly no longer the case.
Conservatives have long said that the major media have a liberal bias, and I have generally thought it to be true in many respects, but this goes way beyond that. The major media and the Democrats have been so deranged by their loathing for Trump that the country is now a weaker and less safe place as a result. We can no longer rely on them for accurate reporting and analysis.
This is a terrible loss for the country. To whom can we now turn to protect us from the vulgar din of partisan politics and disinformation?
Perhaps an optimist can find one ray of hope in all this - that the great media institutions will now go through a period of deep soul-searching, recognize that they have badly let the country down and begin to correct their ways. I’m not holding my breath waiting for that to happen and have no expectations that it will in my lifetime. How very sad.
Denny Olmsted
Napa