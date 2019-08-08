A sad story from the road
For the sake of our community, breaking the monotony, and just sheer adrenaline, I want to share my incredible story with you about the legendarily bad roads of Napa, California. Let’s begin.
The setting: A picturesque evening in the famous Napa Valley on Tuesday, Aug. 6 at 6 p.m. driving my 1978 Pontiac Firebird, which I love. I was traveling (the speed limit) eastbound on West Pueblo Avenue in the Norma cross street area, heading to get tacos at La Michoacana when suddenly, BOOM, I’m airborne, all four wheels off the ground and I’m thinking, I don’t even have a pilot’s license.
Then just as fast as it began, BAM. My car lands on what I now call the West Pueblo Runway and everything comes to a smoky stop of broken steel and complete confusion.
Did I miss something? Does my car have magical powers? I must have missed the warnings.
So I looked, everywhere, and not only where the signs not visible, they weren’t even there. Not a single cone, road construction, slow, uneven pavement, caution sign anywhere in the roadway to warn drivers of the imminent Dukes of Hazard scene they will inevitably be apart in.
Relieved myself and anyone near was safe, generally speaking, it all started to unfold. The first tow truck arrived after some time and informed me he could not tow my car. It is now 10 p.m. and my (black) car is still halfway in the dark (poorly lit) roadway as a form of further hazard to our community.
A police report was filed at 6:30 p.m. and I have still yet to see or speak to an officer, city worker, etc. Needless to say, we’re better than this, well, we should be better than this. Stay classy, Napa.
Martin Torres
Napa