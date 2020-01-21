As the Scouts District Commissioner for the Silverado District, I have been reviewing the Scouting Program for 2019.
Scouting is a youth program, with Cub Scouts ages kindgergarten-5th grade, and Scouts 6th grade through 17 years of age. There is also Sea Scouting, Venture Crews and Explorer Posts for youth starting at 14 years old to 21 years old. Today I was looking at Scouts and what have the results been for our Eagle Scouts in Napa County.
Only 3 to 4 percent of the young men or young women who join the Scout program will earn their Eagle rank. This includes making each rank from Scout to Eagle, completing 21 merit badges, some required some optional, and an approved project.
The Eagle project must be approved by the benefiting agency, the troop scoutmaster, the troop committee and the district advancement chair. The project includes all the hours for these steps, along with planning the project, including raising any funds needed via donations or gifts. The scout’s parents are not allowed to fund the project, this is not their project, but a learning experience for the scouts.
They must recruit the help needed to complete the project, schedule the workdays, plan what is to be done each day and by whom, oversee the work as a project manager and is not allowed to do the work him/herself. Each projected listed below represents from 100 to 200 hours of planning, recruiting, and completing each project.
Please join me in congratulating the Scouts below and there work in improving our community with their Eagle Scout project in 2019:
Jan. 2 -- Ryan Purcell, Troop 159 City of Napa, Alston Park Bird Boxes.
Feb. 6 -- George Conwell, Troop 1, Bothe State Park, Food Lockers.
Feb. 20 -- Jason Stoddard, Troop 159, City of Napa, Bike Kiosk.
June 26 -- Oskar Hurst, Troop 516, City of Napa, Century Park Port-a-Potty Screens.
July 24 -- Ben Martin, Troop 2, City of Napa, Oxbow Preserve Park Kiosk.
Aug. 7 -- Nicholas Novak, Troop 1, VFW Post 199, St. Helena Cemetery Mapping.
Sept. 11 -- Carl John Meissenhalter, Troop 83, St. John’s Lutheran Church, Repairs to Bell Tower.
Oct. 30 -- Nicholas Ryan Young, Troop 159, Silverado Highlands HOA, Atlas Fire Memorial.
Nov. 13 -- Stephen Michael Kastner, Troop 159, City of Napa, Alston Park Picnic Tables.
Dec. 11 -- Kyle Dwayne Miller, Troop 516, City of Napa, Fuller Park Rose Garden Fence.
Dec. 18 -- Michael William McDowell, Troop 516, City of Napa, Fuller Park Kiosks.
If anyone would want more information on Scouting, please have them contact me via email at John.F.Hagan@comcast.net or via phone at (707) 328-1353.
John Hagan
Napa