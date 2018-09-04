In a recent letter to the editor, Tom Voudy wonders whether I knew that his uncle, Lt. Cdr. (then Chief Quartermaster) Carl Quarterman was a member of the crew of the submarine USS Grenadier when it was damaged and scuttled off Penang, Malaysia. (mentioned in Lynne Champlin's column,Coffee, Tea, and Me: A Pacific Pilgrimage, Aug. 27).
No, I did not know of this Napa connection when I took the picture of the names of the crew members scrawled on the wall of the classroom at the Convent Light Street School in Penang, where the crew of the Grenadier were held captive. Nor did I realize that one of the names was Mr. Voudy's uncle from Napa.
Ironically, when Lt. Cdr. Quarterman was being held captive by the Japanese as a POW, I was living briefly at Mare Island Naval Shipyard. My father's ship was at the shipyard being repaired and my father and mother and I shared half a Quonset hut on the base for a brief period of time before his ship departed again for the Pacific. I was about 4 years old.
Little did I know then that 22 years later I would return to the San Francisco Bay Area to practice law in Napa.
I salute Lt. Cdr. Quarterman and all those who served for their sacrifice and devotion.
Philip A. Champlin
Napa