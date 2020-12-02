On Tuesday early evening, two days before Thanksgiving, I was going to my daughter's house for a light supper. And I was taking strawberries which would go over some vanilla ice cream which neither of us had.

I passed on Browns Valley Market as there was a long line waiting to enter and I headed for Lucky Market on California. It was very busy but I got my ice cream and got in the line for self check-out. The man in front of me told me to go ahead of him so I could be on my way with the ice cream. Very nice of him, I thought.

Very soon it was my turn to scan and check out. I scanned the ice cream, $6, and reached for my wallet. But my wallet was not in its usual pocket nor in any other. "Oh! My! I can't pay for this. I don't have my wallet," I said.

As I was trying to call the attendant about taking back my ice cream the young man scanning next to me put his credit card into the slot on my side. Thank You, I said. Give me your phone number so I can return your money.

"Don't worry about it" was his response as he left for the door. What a shocking and very pleasing event. I told my daughter about the event and she suggested this letter.

Charlie Ray

Napa