Recently I was reading “Thoughts about Earth Day and being with nature,” by Ulio Venegas and Lainey Laband in the April 20 Napa Valley Register, and it struck a chord in my own inner self.

I went for a short walk on my home street in the mobile home community where I live.

It was about 4 p.m. as I lumbered along on my walker, but as I passed my neighbors’ houses, I admired the flowers in each person’s yard. I also noticed delicious odors of dinners being prepared.

There were no vehicles coming or going and I became aware of how quiet it was – except for a soft whooshing sound. It was, I perceived, the sound of the wind through the leaves of the tall oaks and palm trees.

I took a “sit-down” on my walker and just listened peacefully and happily.

“O wad some Pow'r the giftie gie us” (Robert Burns).

If we only took the time to look, smell and listen.

Patricia M. Campbell

Napa