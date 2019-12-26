I’d like a shout-out to Alfredo Pedroza, our Napa County Supervisor who, like myself, greatly appreciates and supports a healthy environment and a healthy economy in Napa County.
Alfredo has taken the lead to protect our environment while sustainably managing Napa’s growth by approving common-sense ordinances.
As a life-long Napa resident, Alfredo previously worked in the financial services industry for nearly 15 years and has provided astute county-wide “smart planning,” job growth, economic development, needed services and improvements while keeping within Napa’s taxpayer- approved budget.
Alfredo is passionate about public and community service and is committed to ensuring a Napa County where his children and future generations of Napa citizens will live prosperously, with ample jobs available, opportunities to start businesses and raise their families in peace and harmony.
For many of us in Atlas Peak, PG&E’s cutting power action was a “here you go, take this” for holding them responsible for the horrific Nor…
As an Atlas Peak vintner and winemaker whose property was incinerated by the fires of 2017, I’m thankful for his leadership in passing an ordinance to reduce the county’s permit processing times and fees by as much as 30% for us fire survivors.
Alfredo also lead the $7.5 million investment in our road maintenance and repairs during this last fiscal year to improve road use and safety throughout the 4th District, including the Atlas Peak, Circle Oaks, Silverado and Berryessa areas, among others.
I’m a huge supporter of Alfredo Pedroza, and am grateful for his outstanding service and commitment to Napa. Well done, Alfredo. Bravo. Keep up the brilliant work.
Igor Sill
Sill Family Vineyards, Atlas Peak Mountain Winery
Napa
