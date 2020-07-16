× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I would just like to give a shout-out to Napa postal workers. As you can imagine, they are working extra hard.

I had a package that was possibly lost or delayed. On a Sunday, I called a phone number for the post office and left a message, (I had waited some time past the delivery date). I actually did not expect to get a call back, I figured they’re probably really busy, but I thought 'What the heck why not?'

Well, I did get a call, That afternoon, from a gentleman named Eric who is a supervisor at the North post office. He was so nice, and explained to me the possibilities of what could have happened. He said that they would make an extra effort to find the package.

In our short time talking, I got the impression that Napa has the highest number of packages in the Bay Area. I’m guessing from Amazon and so forth.

Also, that their equipment is older, not designed for the huge number of packages that are happening now because of the coronavirus.

A day or two later, my postal carrier, Ty, delivered my package. I cannot imagine the stress that they all are dealing with; trying to get packages out in a timely manner along with the normal mail. Throw in COVID-19, it’s got to be a tough job.