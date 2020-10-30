A sinister attempt to overthrow American society

It’s disheartening to read more people buying into the radical anti-American charge of “systemic racism” in the United States, as demonstrated in Ed Shenk’s letter “Proposition 16 will help address systemic racism in California.”

This charge simply emboldens activists seeking to undermine our cultural institutions. It also brings to mind Claremont Institute Chairman Thomas Klingenstein’s recent speech in which he said:

“...the charge of “systemic racism” is a call to overthrow the American way of life. For if racism is systemic, built into all institutions of American life; if it is in our DNA, then the system must be overturned.”

The fact is, America is a good country. Our citizens overwhelmingly take pride in our cultural melting pot that has created the most successful nation in world history. Attempts to discredit this should be viewed as they are: sinister attempts to overthrow American society.

While we can always improve as a society — and continuously have over the past two centuries — we cannot allow the radical agenda this narrative seeks to take root.