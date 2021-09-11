A slow slide into Fascism

In 1964, I heard an interview with William L. Shirer on an FM radio station, most likely the famous or infamous public radio station of Southern California, KPFK. No doubt anyone reading this recalls Shirer's landmark best-selling non-fiction book, "The Rise and Fall of the Third Reich."

This book was one of the first definitive histories of one of the most horrific eras in human history. From an interview ranging somewhere between one half and one whole hour, after 57 years, I remember only one thing he said. William L. Shirer, an expert on democracy and fascism said, and here I am paraphrasing only slightly – I don't remember it exactly, but I do remember the meaning exactly. Shirer said, “I believe The United States will be the first country in history that will vote, law by law, its democracy into a fascist dictatorship.”

A minority of Americans are finding ways around Constitutional law to make damaging decisions for America, and Americans, as a whole. We are allowing this to happen. These advocates do not understand what we all, including them, stand to lose –- what we are going to lose -– if we do not stand up, stand together, and democratically and peacefully but vigorously defend against the onset of authoritarianism.