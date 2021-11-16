A smoke screen and a smear

I wrote a leader to inform your readers about Napa College president Ronald Kraft being paid $330,000, how little he does to actually earn that money, and how his cush lifestyle comes out of our community. The president of the Board of Trustees wrote a rebuttal that was less than factual.

Mr. Kraft's total compensation is $332,800, including benefits, according to Transparent California.

Next, she implied that I am just some guy who took some classes, and that is the sum of what I base my observations on. I know Ms. Baker. I met her at board meetings, which I've attended about a half dozen times. I am good friends with a former trustee and am pretty familiar with the politics of this situation, and I stand by the positions in my letter.

She also responded with a link, that she says "clearly articulates the responsibilities and skillsets required of the superintendent/president" but is literally just information about the college, and went on to compare Mr. Kraft with the CEO of a corporation, which is absolutely ludicrous, particularly coming from her, because she knows first-hand who makes the governing decisions for the college. She does, along with the rest of the board.

What a dishonest response. I'm incredibly disappointed by this response, which seems more like a smokescreen and a smear than an actual addressing of the topic at hand.

Jason Kishineff

American Canyon