A solution for climate-safe drive-thrus

This question of allowing future drive-thru service in Napa for any kind of business, but especially fast-food restaurants, poses a genuine dilemma for patrons, business owners, and urban planners.

While drive-thrus are polluters, they have become a highly valued way of eating during the pandemic. One planning compromise for the City Council to approve would be a policy to limit the vehicles that patrons of drive-thrus are allowed to use would be carbon-free vehicles: electric vehicles, plug-in hybrids, and fuel-cell-powered vehicles, such as hydrogen-powered vehicles.

Enforcement would be the responsibility of business owners.

Would this policy limit the profitability of such businesses to continue? Not at first, but vehicles free of carbon emissions are becoming more numerous on our streets and roads every day.

A good example for the value of adopting this policy is illustrated by the evolution of our policies for managing COVID. Many businesses now impose the requirement to be vaccinated as a condition for entering many businesses and sports and entertainment venues.

Increasing incentives to acquire carbon-free vehicles is an important social goal. And this policy will free employees from having to work in an “exhausting” work environment.