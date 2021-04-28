A solution for putting on your socks

In the April 17 Register Edition, an article caught my attention: “Fitness for Life: the Art of Putting on Socks,” by Sean McCawley, owner of Napa Tenacious Fitness. Yes, I’ve found dealing with socks an ongoing challenge. It seems my legs and back don’t always cooperate as they used to. So, I’ll try his suggested exercises, except for standing on one leg and putting a sock on the other foot — he’s gotta be kidding.

In the meantime, there is an option I discovered on Amazon (where else?). It is an “Easy on and off Stocking Slider” for about $12. The slider looks like 9-inch long, 4-inch diameter white PVC pipe cut in half length wise, with two holes on each side of one end where two 24-inch, ropes are attached on each side with handles at the other end of the ropes. On the other end attached on the bottom is a thin piece of rubber about 2 inches wide and 7 inches long. This holds the sock while it’s being pulled up. Stretch the sock over the end, insert your foot, pull on the ropes, and Voila! The sock is on. No strain, no pain. Sadly, it does not work getting my socks off. Maybe use a long shoehorn.