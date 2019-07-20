Having become so weary of politics and immigration, I thought there must be some answers or reasons for this terrible mess.
Our politicians and leaders appear to have lost their way for years as to the rule of law and how to proceed with solutions. So we as citizens can't look for help there.
With all the hatred towards America, I wonder why people don't blame countries that choose to treat their citizens like dirt and force them to leave their homelands. Countries around the world, not just Central and South America, take millions and/or billions of dollars in annual financial aid to help people, not support corrupt leaders, tyrants or dictators.
The United Nations was created to resolve these terrible situations of civil wars, world hunger, immigration issues, etc. However, they, too, sit comfortably in New York, doing very little.
Now the Catholic Church wishes to open national borders and aid many to defy laws such as legal entry into this country, as my grandparents did who came legally from south Russia and Northern Italy.
For hundreds of years actually longer, the church chose to abuse and neglect people and mostly children of horrible crimes. Instead of using laws to protect these victims, they chose to move abusers to other churches, parishes and countries where crimes continued.
It's unlikely to get any rational help there. There are thousands who still suffer from these abuses.
For all those who do not believe in the rule of law, here's a suggestion. Since this is a sanctuary state with many cities, including Napa included, do as Mexico has done and get buses to transport thousands north.
Napa could easily take 5,000 to 10,000 individuals and provide housing, medical care (as many have illnesses and diseases), food, etc. This may not appeal to many, but remember this wonderful country was founded on the rule of law, freedom of speech and without those beliefs, there is anarchy.
Beverly N. Wendel
Napa