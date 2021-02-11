A solution to catalytic convertor thefts

After reading the articles on catalytic convertor thefts, I would like to share a solution. My sister had the catalytic convertor stolen from her Honda Element which an easy target since it has high ground clearance. She contacted her insurance and had it replaced.

The day after having it replaced, it was stolen again.

I did some research and installed a device called a Cat Clamp, which weaves a web of aircraft cable around the catalytic convertor. It is available online and any mechanic should be able to install it in about an hour. It is universal and comes in different sizes from cars to heavy-duty trucks. One look and the thief will move on.

My sister's catalytic converter has been undisturbed since June 2019. I have no affiliation with Cat Clamp or anyone that sells it.

In the meantime keep arresting these dirtbags.

Dennis Adams

Napa

CHECK OUT THE WEEK IN CARTOONS