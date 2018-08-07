Many great things are beginning to happen here in the Napa area regarding Operation Christmas Child. This is a project that Franklin Graham, son of Billy Graham, started 25 years ago. It features a shoebox that is filled with hygiene items, school supplies and other items and sent to children in need around the world.
Our church, Napa Valley Community Church, 4149 Linda Vista Ave. in Napa, will be hosting a young man named Yves Dushime, who was born to a family of eight in a refugee camp in Congo. His family fled from the ripple effects of the Rwanda genocide and move from Rwanda to Congo, Kenya and Togo.
Yves was 11 years old and living in Togo when he received an Operation Christmas Child shoebox gift. Yves now lives in upstate New York and still uses his scarf that he received in his shoe box. Yves will be sharing his experience of receiving his shoe box and how it transformed his entire community and family.
We will have supplies, including the little red and green Go boxes with information on packing the shoe boxes, as well as a couple sample boxes and what goes in to some of them.
Please join us for this special time with Yves. Light refreshments will be served.
If you are unable to attend this event, it will be on our church website the Wednesday after the event. Please go to NapaValleyChurch.Org, then go to the event section.
Date of event is Sunday, Aug. 17 from 2-3:30 p.m. at the church.
Please call me if you have questions or need more information: 259-1373 or email me at sjburroughs1@yahoo.com.
Shirley Fore
Napa