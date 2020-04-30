A stunning business decision

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Cordair's (and some of their Facebook pals) assertion that an art gallery, a business devoted to the selling of art, is an "essential" operation and should be exempt from current safety measures drawn up by state and local health officials is stunning ("Napa art gallery owners announce plan to reopen, defying a county closure order," April 29).

My daughter, too, owns a small business downtown that is also suffering financial hardship, as are all businesses throughout the county. Yet, even though she could characterize her shop as an essential business, in that she sells children's clothing and children need clothes, her sense of what's good for the community overrides her fears of economic failure.

I've been in their gallery once or twice and saw nothing I'd consider essential for everyday existence. It could be argued that fine art soothes, inspires and and imparts hopefulness and should be available to all in troubled times, but, then again, so should churches. And yet...

Rose Wiggins

Napa