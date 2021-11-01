A super way to celebrate Halloween

The day before Halloween, the city of Napa decided to sponsor a kind of family day downtown so that if you had a favorite costume — well feel free to show it off, with you in it, of course.

My wife and I don't have any little children, anymore; our little children are now in their 50s and talking about retiring. Ouch.

Anyhow, we decided it might be fun to go downtown and watch the show go by. I don't know what we expected, but in our book, the parade that went by us was just super — super fun. Moms and, yes, dads and we don't want to forget all the grandparents who were out en mass with their kids, and thanks to mom and dad the kid's costumes were just super.

If I'm leaving a company out please forgive me, but The Bank of Marin made a special effort to make the show special. (No, | don't work for the bank nor do I have an account with them). Please understand there were many other retail operations in the downtown area who were involved in making the outing a big success. If you put orange and black balloons in front or in your store you were inviting all of the fun groups to come in and have some candy and share in the good times.

Maxine and I have a big “thank you" for all involved and that includes all the kids, big and small, who made a special effort to get dressed up and look like a million bucks. We loved the show.

P.S. Even the Rain Gods cooperated.

Jay and Maxine Jacobs

Napa