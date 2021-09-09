It was a fall morning in New England. My husband and I were cycling around Vermont with our one-year-old son. We stopped by the side of the road to talk with a mailman. He told us that there had been an attack in New York. Later we learned about the details, and how many lives were lost. But in that moment, it was a surreal experience — to be in the quiet countryside, under a bright blue sky, and know that the world had somehow just changed.
Anne Cottrell
St. Helena
Series: Napa County residents share their Sept. 11 memories and reflections
The Napa Valley Register asked readers to share their thoughts about the events of Sept. 11, 2001. Thank you to our readers for sharing your reflections and memories as we lead up to the 20th anniversary of the attacks.
Early in the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, my sister and I were in an Arlington, Texas, motel bouncing on our suitcases, trying to close them so we could meet our Exit Texas schedule. My brother-in-law phoned, directing us to the television.
I don’t just remember that tragic day on Sept. 11 when trite references to the horror blip by on the news. I remember it every single day of my life, as do countless others — those of us who were in New York, people all over our world.
The events certainly changed the skyline of New York City. They took American policy in a new direction toward foreign intervention; history will judge how successfully.
My fingers flew as I made call after call. My thoughts racing, ‘Restaurants operate at night, everyone should be fine. Why is no one answering their phones?’
On 9/11, David and I awoke to a glorious salmon-colored sunrise at our favorite high mountain lodge on Tioga Pass — just outside of Yosemite. We were at 10,000 feet elevation watching the vibrant sun shine off the majestic surrounding granite mountains. So close to heaven.
Visiting our brother and family near New York, that Tuesday morning we first heard about a bombing in the World Trade Center. The reports were confused. Then the tone of reporting changed from total confusion to absolute disbelief as events turned even worse.
As an Air Force veteran and a Vietnam veteran, I grieved for the 3,500 who died that horrible day and consider them comrades in arms. They gave their lives for their country just as surely as any soldier, sailor, Marine or airman. They didn’t sign up to become combatants, but they surely were.