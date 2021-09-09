It was a fall morning in New England. My husband and I were cycling around Vermont with our one-year-old son. We stopped by the side of the road to talk with a mailman. He told us that there had been an attack in New York. Later we learned about the details, and how many lives were lost. But in that moment, it was a surreal experience — to be in the quiet countryside, under a bright blue sky, and know that the world had somehow just changed.