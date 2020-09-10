A Swiftian pardoy

I will be blunt. When attempting to persuade an audience, use their language. Cut the high-falutin vocabulary. Eschew obfuscation; avoid the abstruse. Take your prose to a group of average middle-schoolers and see what they make of it. A letter to the editor to the Register does not address the same audience as a political harangue to true believers who are tuned in to arcane party lingo. Simplicity and directness of language are not the same as “dumbing down.”

And for heaven’s sake, keep it short. If your initial vehement out pouring comprises 1,000 words, vow to cut it down to 500. Be as ruthless with yourself as you would be with a Trump supporter, or worse yet, a neo-liberal. Your instinctual writing style is too often long-winded, boring, and difficult to penetrate.

Your most recent letter was much improved. The average person can actually figure out what you are going on about without resorting to a dictionary and diagramming the sentences. You should thank Richard. You have already learned from him.

If you want to write effective arguments, consider enrolling in an essay-writing class with a tough-minded teacher. Or, you can stay where you are, demonstrating your superior vocabulary and complex reasoning to the amazement of the world, and not rallying any new adherents to your causes.