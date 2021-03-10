A tangle of fallacious arguments

You might be confusing impeachment with conviction. Yes, the Senate took up conviction after he left because the Senate refused to take it up before Jan. 20, 2021, Trump’s last day in office; and that particular Senate was controlled by Republicans, not Democrats. Articles of impeachment had been sent to the Senate. It was mandated. They could not be ignored. The timing was imposed by the Republicans; so blame them that the trial had to occur after Trump left office. The Senate had to legally fulfill their duty.

Lastly, you mention a “small violent group” on Jan. 6, 2021 attacked the Capitol. That is the big lie, isn’t it? Thousands crossed the police barrier line at the Capitol. Peaceful protestors stopped at that barrier and went no further. Each person had to make a decision. Many went no further. Others went home. They all knew the difference between right and wrong. So, I repeat, “thousands” crossed that line. That is not a “small” group. The number of people who became violent might have been small, but the size of the crowd that broke the law was enormous. Each person who crossed that first police line made a decision to break the law. Every person who chose to walk into the Capitol broke the law. Let me remind you of the Women’s March after Trump was elected. They were upset, they didn’t like what was happening, and hundreds of thousands showed up to protest- peacefully. They didn’t break into the Capitol. They did not actively seek to stop Congress from doing its duty.