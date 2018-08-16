Amy Martenson is an educator with 24 years of experience in Napa schools, and since her election four years ago has filled a critical role on the Napa Valley College Board of Trustees. She brings her background in K-12 education and school counseling to her fellow board members, as they develop and oversee educational policy and provide direction to the college president to fulfill the college’s mission.
As a teacher, I began working with Amy in 2006 at American Canyon Middle School, where she served as school counselor to over 900 students. She quickly became a trusted colleague, gaining the support of both students and teachers. During this time, she introduced several new school-wide research-based prevention programs to build a safe, positive learning environment on campus. She successfully gained the buy-in of administrators, teachers, and staff to implement them and make them a reality. These programs became defining elements of our school’s culture and still exist today because of her leadership.
Over the past few years, I have followed her work on the college board and can say that every action she has taken and decision she has made has been in the best interest of the student population she serves. There are few people who engage with their work as passionately as Amy, and none better qualified to serve on the Napa Valley College Board.
Amy understands the importance of working with the whole student, providing support services to help students as they continue on their path toward a degree, learn a valuable trade, or grow in their career with continuing education. She also understands the importance of continually assessing the campus culture and attending to it, knowing that employees and students perform best when they feel safe and respected.
Her personal values, knowledge, and professionalism are in perfect alignment with the college’s mission of being “committed to student achievement through high-quality programs and services that are continuously evaluated and improved.”
I am proud to support Amy Martenson for re-election to the Napa Valley College Board of Trustees.
Miriam Kaufman
Napa