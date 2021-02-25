A team will get things done

Having just endured four years of faction, fraction and distraction on a national level, the last thing we need in politics is a bully with an agenda. We don’t need such a character in local, county or state politics any more than we needed one in the White House.

With this in mind, I was delighted to read your article about the measures the members of our city council took to establish teamwork ("St. Helena city councilmembers open up in frank, sometimes difficult team-building exercise," Feb. 18). A legislative body that works together is far more likely to get things done that benefit the greater good than one divided against itself and thereby stalled in inertia.

Bullies divide. Why? Because they create unnatural Good vs. Bad dichotomies. Difficult problems are nuanced and abound in gray areas — otherwise they’d be easy to solve and therefore not difficult problems. Our response to climate change, for example, is going to be riddled with paradoxes and multilateral choices. We need to take appropriate and well-considered action resulting from many minds working together as a team.

Lin Weber