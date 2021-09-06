A ticket unused for 20 years

It was a trip to Washington D.C. like others I had taken several times a year over the previous three years — to attend a board meeting for a scientific organization. I arrived Sunday evening for my meeting on Monday and Tuesday and had a flight Tuesday afternoon, Sept.11 to return to Yountville.

On Tuesday morning on the 17th floor, we started our meeting early. It was a beautiful sunny day. Not long into our meeting an assistant came into the room and whispered something into the ear of the director of our group. He fell silent and announced what had happened in New York just minutes before.

We all stood up and many went to the large windows of the conference room where we could clearly see the Pentagon below. I called my husband who was still asleep in Yountville and told him to turn on the television and told him I would call back when I could and then joined my colleagues at the windows. We saw a plane hit the Pentagon and smoke filled the sky. I thought we were at war.