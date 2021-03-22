A time for solutions

Daniel Burnam, the architect for the Chicago World's Fair of the 1890s (the Great White Way) once said “Make no little plans for they lack the ability to stir the Hearts of Men." Napa has many problems, and as long as we do not confront the real problem, overpopulation, we will have to find different solutions to these problems. The ones we use now are merely bandages that give temporary relief.
Take traffic — roundabouts, more lanes, and garages will only ease the problem until more cars come to the valley. There are already too many cars in the cities of Napa.
The Solution: Remove automobiles from Napa County. Allow no cars in the valley that are not registered in Napa and Lake County. Instead of building garages in Napa, we need to build garages at the county line (it works in Venice and other cities around the world). One structure would house tourist's vehicles and charge an appropriate fee per night. This fee would have to be high enough to fund an excellent transportation system.
This system would need to be fast, efficient, clean and cover the entire county and operate at all times. All transportation systems would be included, rail, bus, limousine, Uber-type vehicles, bicycles, scooters and even moving walks. The system needs to be free.
A second structure would park the vehicles of the people who work in Napa County and would be free.
The pandemic, I believe, has presented a new set of parameters in city planning and architecture. The automobile is no longer king (Main Street between Second and Third streets). The enjoyment of pedestrians in the city has reached a new high (parklets, outdoor dining). As an architect, I see the future of restaurant design to be considerably different from the past.
Before the emergency is over, I think the citizens of Napa need to decide whether they want to return to normal or create a new normal.
G. Jay Golik
Napa
