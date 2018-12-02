I've lived a block from Alta Heights school for 38 years - both of my children attended the school (and playgrounds) happily. Here's a poem to the school's giant live oak tree, which reportedly will be taken down during the winter break.
The Sentinel
Tens of thousands of schoolchildren
wrapped within its shade embrace
the oak was there before the school
but won’t outlive its fate-
because there’s danger when the living
grow too old, and danger when
a beauty turns into a stately crone
whose hips may break, or who may fall
unable to protect what lies beneath
unable to enlarge the love
that she’s been given, but perhaps
the legacy of beauty lodges somewhere
in a child’s heart, and some
small number of those denizens
will cherish nature more
because their sentinel endured.
Joe Wilcox
Napa