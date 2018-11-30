I was saddened at the news of Dr. Robert Nasser's recent passing. He was a 'larger than life' personality but mostly he was an outstanding physician with boundless energy to serve his patients. He always took all the time necessary for his patient office visits, never shortchanging a patient. He was an eye surgeon of the first order as well.
I first met Bob, when as a young financial services professional, my office was in the same complex as his. This was in the early 1980s, before there was the Eye Care Center. I had developed a nagging condition in my right eye, which Bob diagnosed and treated for decades until his retirement.
As a young guy, I looked up to him. I fondly recall one of his many sports cars over the years, an early '80s Porsche 911 with the personalized license plate "Nazz."
He was cool. He trusted me with some of his insurance needs over the years and he always made me feel important in that relationship. I saw him as a patient often over the years and I always looked forward to it. He made going to the doctor fun.
I know he was instrumental in maintaining eye health for hundreds if not thousands of Napans over his career. He, along with his partner Dr. Rick Beller, was among the Bay Area's best ophthalmologists. I will miss his infectious energy and enthusiasm. He was a true credit to Napa.
Daniel Cutright
Napa