I am writing this letter to respond to the parent/psychologist in the article titled "Napa committee starts pondering which small schools will stay, which may go," dated Aug. 21. My daughter went to McPherson Elementary School because it is our neighborhood school.
Many readers may not know that McPherson has a lower rating score than both Snow and Shearer Elementary. When we first moved to the neighborhood, we were told by neighbors that our daughter should go to Vichy because our neighborhood school was 98% Hispanic.
I am so glad I did not listen to those people. The Principal was amazing. My daughter had some of the best dedicated teachers ever. These teachers chose to teach there. My daughter thrived at McPherson Elementary. Her best friend today is from that school. They both now go to Silverado. Her best friend speaks Spanish fluently. I really believe that it is all about the kids, students, and parents that collectively make a school great.
I was deeply offended that a parent who is also a psychologist believes that schools that are mainly filled with Hispanic children are not healthy. As a parent from the lowest rating elementary school in Napa County, I have seen firsthand that she is wrong.
If one walked around McPherson, you would see great teachers, aides, volunteers all dedicated to fostering a great education for the students. You also see very loving hardworking parents at all the school events. I have no doubt that Snow and Shearer Schools have the same dedicated folks. All very healthy.
Andy J. Rubinger
Napa
Editor's note: The person quoted in the Aug. 21 article has responded to criticism of her remarks, saying they were taken out of context.