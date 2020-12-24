A very modern Christmas

I thought that it surely must all be a dream

Things like this don't happen in the year of Covid-19.

With the sleigh full of toys, and his rein-deer too

Standing 6 feet apart, so they don't catch the flu.

As he waddled and wiggled his way to the roof,

He tweeted a selfie to show it as proof.

Down the chimney old Santa jiggled and puffed,

For he had eaten the cookies and man was he stuffed.

We had all become bakers, more so than before

And being dear Santa, he was up for the chore.

A bag full of toys he had flung on the floor;

They looked rather different, not quite like before.

The elves worked from home, with no way to inspect

Once he saw what they’d made, he sure wished he had checked.

He had to make due with whatever he found,