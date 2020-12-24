A very modern Christmas

This year, we wrote a poem on the back of our Holiday Card, and several of our friends flattered us enough to ask us to share it with others and submit it to the paper. Here it is:
A 2020 Visit
Inspired by: A Visit from St. Nicholas by Clement Clarke Moore
'Twas the end of 2020, and all through the house
Not a creature was stirring, not even my spouse;
The masks were all hung by the front door with care,
In hopes that a vaccine soon would be there;
The children were zooming to school from their beds;
While visions of Fauci danced in their heads;
And mama in her sweatpants, and I on my app,
Had just woken up from a quarantine nap,
When suddenly on CNN there arose such a clatter,
I turned up the volume to see what was the matter.
Away to the Twitter I flew like a flash,
Typed in some hashtags and witnessed a clash.
The news was reporting a lockdown in sight,
Would Santa be able to make it tonight?
I looked out the widows, the restaurants were shut,
No more gyms, no more haircuts, I’ll look like a mutt.
When what to my wondering eyes did appear,
But a robust looking Santa, still full of his cheer.
He was wearing a mask, 3 layers of course,
The stores were sold out, but he had a source.
He was told not to visit, but regardless he came,
As he protested and shouted, and called them by name:
“Now Newsom, now Harris, now Biden and Christie
Now McConnell, now Trump, now Pence and Pelosi!
For the gifts for the children! For the little girl’s doll!
Now get away! Get away! Get away, all!"
And despite extra weight making it harder to fly,
Nothing stops Santa once he mounts to the sky;
I thought that it surely must all be a dream
Things like this don't happen in the year of Covid-19.
With the sleigh full of toys, and his rein-deer too
Standing 6 feet apart, so they don't catch the flu.
As he waddled and wiggled his way to the roof,
He tweeted a selfie to show it as proof.
Down the chimney old Santa jiggled and puffed,
For he had eaten the cookies and man was he stuffed.
We had all become bakers, more so than before
And being dear Santa, he was up for the chore.
A bag full of toys he had flung on the floor;
They looked rather different, not quite like before.
The elves worked from home, with no way to inspect
Once he saw what they’d made, he sure wished he had checked.
He had to make due with whatever he found,
The malls were all closed, not a toy store around.
PS5 was sold out, no matter how far he searched
And suddenly he saw me, on the staircase I perched.
He threw on his mask, took a step back or two,
It was safe, I promise, we’re in a bubble, it’s true.
He spoke not a word, as he filled up my stocking.
Haven’t seen too many people, so I did most of the talking.
And waving goodbye after he did a wipe down,
He climbed up the chimney to head out of town.
But I heard him exclaim, ere he drove out of sight—
“Stay healthy, my friends, the end is in sight."
Inna and Dallas Lehman
Napa