On behalf of the Better Together Prom Committee, we would like to thank the Napa community and beyond for their overwhelming support of our event. On Feb. 16, we hosted a prom for people of all ages with special needs. We had over 150 people with special needs attend with another 250 volunteers, parents, and caregivers. It was an amazing success, but could not have happened without so many key people.
We would like to start by thanking Wonderbread 5 for bringing such a tremendous energy to the night. They were amazing. We would like to thank Tammie Gilchrist and the Nor Cal Pro Sound who donated their time and the photo booth for the night. Special thanks to the following for their donations: Cole’s Chop House, Il Posto, Brewed, Van Winden’s, Aileen Savage Photography, Joe Alexander-Short Videography, and Kiwanis.
We had so much support from local hair stylists and make-up artists. Thank you Geri Steffens with Play Hair Studio and Alex Luna-Morales with Amplify Hair Studio for opening up their salons for us. Special thanks to our talented crew of volunteers for the additional help with hair and make-up.
We are Better Together. There are so many more people to thank for making this very special night possible, from volunteers to donors to all the amazing attendees and their parents and caseworkers. Thank you all for coming together and celebrating our differences in a way that was over the top and heartwarming.
Much appreciation.
Erica Conway, Megan Dominici, Trent Stoppello, Megan Alexander-Short, Lisa Hiserman, Barbara Montaldo
Better Together Prom Committee