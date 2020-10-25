A vote for Doris Gentry ad Napa's mayor is not a wasted vote

I would like to respond to Jim Gunther's letter (“Gentry is not right person to lead”, Oct. 14). I worked with Doris for almost 5 years. We shared a broom-closet-sized office at Napa Valley College so I had many opportunities to watch her in action. These are some of my observations:

1) Doris is a hard worker. Her motto is “Get'er Done” and she would put in long hours to do just that.

2) She knows how to organize people and events. By bringing together people from all walks of life, she put on some high quality conferences to raise awareness about various social problems that affect our community. These conferences are just one example of events Doris has successfully put together.

3) Doris knows how to use money wisely. Her job at the college required her to manage finances and work within a budget. She has the ability to raise funds and is frugal in spending the funds that are available.

4) Doris genuinely cares about people, even those with differing views. On many occasions she would reach out to those who opposed her and take time to listen to their views then find ways to work with them.