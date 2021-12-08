A wonderful, nostalgic Christmas event

We’ve all seen it in some form or another – the quintessential American Christmas/Winter scene. Perhaps it’s a diorama wrought in real snow and ice in a snowy wood, a gentle snowfall gradually obliterating tracks and landmarks. In the distance, there’s a cabin with grey to white smoke ascending from a chimney. There’s light glowing in the windows, yellowish, warm, inviting.

Or perhaps a small-town urban scene, roofs capped with snow, icicles hanging from the eves, sidewalks covered with snow despite a pile of snow long and narrow parallels the sidewalks, the piles also layered with new-fallen snow. Some houses have chimneys with smoke. Others not, but throughout the neighborhood there is a smell of burning, dry and cured firewood, sometimes companioned with food-scents escaping from houses.

Perhaps there is Christmas music emanating from houses, or carolers, or … like in downtown Napa last night, an all-Tuba Band.

That was most of my youth up to the eighth grade. Southwest Montana had cold winters, some snow, and lots of freezing weather. High plains/desert country had a few inches to a foot each winter, and got very cold at night.

Same with the Western Slope of Colorado, with a little more snow and thunderstorms in the spring and summer. My home town, Olathe, Colorado, had a population in the 1950s of about 700 or 800 people. The downtown section was a block long (and still is, for that matter) and I remember two parades a year: The 4th of July, and Christmas. Christmas would find downtown decorated with large Christmas ornaments strung across the very wide street, with large lighted ornaments stretching across the expanse, and long light poled and store fronts. At one end was 15- or 20-foot Christmas tree all decorated with globes and lights and tinsel.

With luck, there would be snow on the store roofs and slightly snowing during the parade. That movie, "A Christmas Story," is like a chapter out of my life, including the quest for a Daisy Red Ryder BB-Gun.

Napa's recent Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony held in Napa’s Veterans Memorial Park, between Third and Second Streets on Main Street, flooded the screen of my memory-theater with images of those long-ago memories and experiences. An unexpected gift.

The Vets’ Park amphitheater was packed to its metaphorical rafters -- between 1,200 and 1,500 people sitting and standing on every square centimeter of the park, sidewalks and rampways. Of course, a relatively high percentage of the attendees were parents, grandparents , brothers, sisters, and so on, of the youthful performers from Vallejo, Napa, and other nearby performance institutions.

Sixty to 80 performers from groups hosted by the Downtown Napa Association, the tree lighting capped a celebration that starred an array of dance troupes, including performers from the Tap-Dancing Christmas Trees, Napa’s Napa Valley Dance House, the long-lived Napa Pepperettes, its members twirling batons with illuminated green ten-centimeter-long ends that formed sparkler like light sculptures, and in their first Napa appearance, the Ballet Folklorico Quetzalli of Vallejo.

Prior to the performances, local dignitaries in attendance were introduced by Mayor Scott Sedgley following remarks by Congressman Mike Thompson and State Sen. Bill Dodd. Mayor Sedgley noted City Council member Mary Luros and her husband Jason, and other folks in the large assembly.

Congressman Thompson led a 10-count countdown towards the whole purpose of the evening gathering: the annual lighting of the town Christmas tree, a 30-foot evergreen growing on near the southwest corner of the park. Hearing a thousand-plus people yelling at least three quarters of their loudest voice was awesome. And to the very great credit of the tree’s technical crew, that tree lit up in a warm-light blaze of Christmas Tree glory.

All that was lacking was a gentle snowfall slowly adding to a couple of inches already on the ground to complete that perfect Christmas picture.

The tree lighting ceremony opens the “Christmas Season,” the celebration of which continued with the annual Christmas Parade. Both the tree-lighting ceremony and the parade are annual events which were skipped in 2020 because of – you guessed it – the very dangerous COVID-19 Pandemic.

Unfortunately, pandemic cases are increasing again, to a slight degree in Napa, but also in California, the United States and some European countries. Despite the risks, however, the tree lighting event was a wonderful visit to a normality that may not return in quite the same iteration as pre-2020.

People left with smiles that started inside, from the head and heart and radiated by expression, action and words to the world outside.

Happy Holidays from Bruns/Zeimer Families.

Richard Bruns

Napa