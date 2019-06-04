June 1 was not the first time I dragged myself to an event at the Lincoln Theater expecting it to be dull and boring, but much to my total amazement it was totally the reverse. Also, management heeded my previous complaint about the extremely cold temperature.
The show was titled "New Songs of World War II," and from beginning to end it was unbelievably well done —all orchestrated by volunteers. Stationed in front of the theater was an old Jeep and motorcycle both manned by Army members fully garbed in uniform.
My wife and I quickly found a table where we were elegantly served by the staff from Hurley's restaurant, Mr. Hurley having donated food and servers.
Seated next to us was a 98-year-old lady who claimed to still be actively engaged as a producer of TV programs, and across the table was a most interesting Chinese old- timer who claimed to be the only Oriental involved in "The Battle of the Bulge."
Part of my duty in WWII was in Cairo as supply officer of the 3077th Ordnance Battalion. The Nazis fortunately had just been driven from Africa.
The food at the recent event was excellent and so was the conversation. Shortly after lunch, we entered the theater and from a good viewing and listening location were serenaded by a five-piece jazz band. Also included were singers and dancers.
Every bit of the music was familiar, particularly since I played them myself in years gone by when on my clarinet and saxophone I performed in a similar jazz band. Examples were "When Johnny Comes Marching Home," "Around Her Neck She Wore A Yellow Ribbon,", and "My Bonnie Lies Over The Ocean."
While the theatergoers were standing and clapping, my dear wife whipped out, retrieved the car, and we were the first out of the enclave.
Richard E. Schaaf
Napa